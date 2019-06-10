Real Madrid set to complete another signing after international window

The La Liga giants have made a push to get their business done early, having already tied up the signings of Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard.

Marca reports that Mendy’s commitments with France have delayed his move to the Bernabeu as he hasn’t been able to complete a medical.

The 24-year-old left-back’s transfer will be finalised after France’s Euro 2020 qualifier away to Andorra on Tuesday night.

Mendy made 44 appearances in all competitions for Lyon in the 2018/19 season, scoring three goals.

