FIFA 22: EA release new trailer for the game

EA has released the biggest teaser for FIFA 22 yet, with a trailer explaining exactly how Hypermotion is set to change the game forever.

The new gameplay uses machine learning and new animations to not just improve the individual motions of the players themselves but the shape of teams as a whole. The ball itself has seen a tweak too, to change the way it moves in the game to bring more in line with real life.

The tactical AI of the game has improved too, while EA has also announced "Player humanization" which should make FIFA look more realistic than ever.

Along with the new Hypermotion gameplay, EA have announced exciting features for the new version of the game.

Create a club is going to come to Career Mode, while there are brand new skill moves added to the new game.

