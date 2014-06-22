FIFA to analyse Germany-Ghana fans' behaviour

Pictures have emerged on social media of attendees wearing white shirts with 'Ghana' written on them, with their faces daubed in black make-up.

With the use of the make-up carrying what could be deemed to be racist overtones, the world game's governing body confirmed on Sunday that they were examining the situation.

"The matter is currently being analysed by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee," a FIFA spokesperson said when contacted by Perform.

"We cannot comment any further at this stage."