FIFA donates money to Egypt disaster victims

"I stated after the tragedy that this day was a black day for football. I'm still very shocked by what happened. Many of the victims were so young," FIFA President Sepp Blatter said in a statement.

"They were also a crucial support for their families, who now need help. The football community, including FIFA, must assist its Egyptian brothers and sisters."

FIFA said the sum would be paid into a charity account opened by Al Ahli.

At least 1,000 people were also injured in the violence when fans invaded the pitch after Al-Masry's victory on February 2.

Most of the deaths were among people trampled in the crush of the panicking crowd, while others fell or were thrown from terraces.