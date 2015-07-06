FIFA sanctions Yemen for fielding ineligible player

Yemen have been hit with a sanction from FIFA for fielding an ineligible player during a World Cup qualifier with North Korea.

Defender Mudir Abdurabu Ali Al Radaei played in the game on June 11, which Yemen lost 1-0, despite being required to serve a one-match suspension.

FIFA has declared the match forfeited, awarding North Korea a 3-0 win and fining Yemen 6,000 Swiss Francs.