Filipe Luis questions Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or credentials

Filipe Luis has questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or credentials as he feels the Real Madrid forward only contributed in the final weeks of his side's successful 2016-17 season.

Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League last term, with Ronaldo playing a crucial role in the knockout stages of the European competition as he netted 10 times.

But Ronaldo has played only twice in all competitions so far this season due to suspension and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe does not believe the Portugal star has done enough either side of his purple patch to justify claiming football's top individual prize.

"The Ballon d'Or is a subjective matter," the Atleti man told Panenka. "Cristiano hadn't done anything until the last two months [of the season]."

Filipe Luis was more complimentary of Ronaldo's Ballon d'Or rival Lionel Messi, but insisted he is too focused on winning to be awestruck by his opponents.

"I admire Messi - he's never complained to me in any game we played," he added. "But I've also never asked him for his jersey and never would.

"I came [into football] to win, not to say I played against Messi."