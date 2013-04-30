Fink: Hamburg still hoping for European spot

The former European champions have enjoyed another lacklustre season and lie eighth in the Bundesliga, a point off the European spots.

"Our aim is to get all nine points out of the remaining games," Fink told the Hamburger Morgenpost newspaper. "If we do that then we are 100 percent in Europe. A win against Wolfsburg this week puts us right back in business."

It has been far from plain sailing for Hamburg in recent weeks after being demolished 9-2 by champions Bayern Munich a month ago and losing 4-1 to Schalke 04 on Sunday. They have conceded 16 goals in their last five games.

"We still have the chance of a positive surprise and compete in the Europa League. That is positive pressure," said Fink. "It is this enthusiasm that I want to see against Wolfsburg. It's got to be there."