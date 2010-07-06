First European winner on foreign continent guaranteed

Germany or Spain, who play the second semi-final in Durban on Wednesday, will meet Netherlands in the second successive all-European final after Italy beat France on penalties four years ago in Germany.

Brazil and Argentina are the only teams to have won the trophy on a foreign continent with Brazil successful in Sweden in 1958, Mexico 1970, the United States in 1994 and Japan in 2002, while Argentina won in Mexico in 1986.

A European victory in Sunday's final at Soccer City, Johannesburg, means they will have 10 World Cup successes, one more than South America.

The tournament was first contested in 1930.

