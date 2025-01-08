Five strikers Arsenal could sign in January

Arsenal’s 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup was a damaging result for Mikel Arteta’s faltering side, but it was the stark contrast between the performances of both side's strikers that will have hurt Arsenal fans even more. Alexander Isak continued his phenomenal form for Newcastle, scoring the opener and setting up the second goal, whilst Kai Havertz was largely anonymous up top for Arsenal, bar a mistimed header that could have put Arsenal back in the tie.

It was a game that was synonymous of Arsenal’s season so far – a season defined by a lack of clinical finishing. With Bukayo Saka now a long-term injury absentee, and Martin Odegaard failing to hit form, creativity is also lacking. Nearly a quarter of Arsenal’s Premier League goals this season have come from set-pieces, highlighting their open-play struggles.

Arsenal are still undoubtedly in the Premier League title race, with the Champions League knockout stages also on the horizon. Isak looks unlikely to leave Newcastle this January, whilst Viktor Gyokeres, who ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is rumoured to be staying at Sporting Lisbon until the summer. Here, FourFourTwo looks at five strikers the Gunners could realistically sign this January, to boost their trophy hopes.

1. Jhon Duran

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran celebrates (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Premier League experience is often seen as a huge benefit for January signings, given the lack of time to adapt to a new league, and Jhon Duran has shown this season that he is already on his way to being an elite Premier League striker. Only Harry Kane and Mateo Retegui of Atalanta have a better goals per 90 minutes ratio than Duran, who has shown his prolific finishing abilities off the bench and as a starter for Aston Villa.

Duran has claimed he is happy to be a Villa player and Arsenal previously had a £45 million bid rejected for the Colombian striker but the competition for a starting spot with Ollie Watkins could lead Duran to be tempted elsewhere. With pace, power and phenomenal ball-striking, Duran could be the ideal target for Arsenal this January. Villa will be desperate to cling on to their young star, however, so expect a huge bid if Arsenal are to come knocking.

2. Omar Marmoush

Omar Marmoush during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Union Berlin in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To average 1.41 goal contributions a game this season and still not be the most prolific Egyptian forward in Europe’s top five leagues must feel disheartening. However, Omar Marmoush is probably just happy to be in the same conversations as Mo Salah. The Frankfurt forward has unsurprisingly drawn comparisons with his compatriot Salah, which may seem outlandish, but his recent form suggests they share more than the same national side.

The 25-year-old made headlines for scoring free-kicks in three consecutive games earlier this season, but the forward’s open-play exploits are what Arsenal should be attracted to. He is in the top 1% of all forwards across Europe’s major leagues for shot-creating actions, showing he has the creativity to match his impressive 13 goals in 15 matches this season. His versatility is also a huge bonus, as he has the ability to play anywhere across the front three. Marmoush is likely to be available for around £55 million, a price that Arsenal should be able to afford, but they face strong competition from Manchester City.

3. Lois Openda

Lois Openda celebrates after scoring for RB Leipzig against Manchester City in the Champions League in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A rapid striker whose strengths include ball-carrying, creativity and finishing, Openda has been attracting the interest of Europe’s elite clubs since last season, where he bagged 31 goal contributions in just 33 Bundesliga starts for RB Leipzig. The Belgian has continued this form into 2024/25, averaging 0.53 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes over the last calendar year.

Openda is only 24, meaning he could be the long-term answer to Arsenal’s striker conundrum. He has also played off the left on multiple occasions, a flexibility that could suit Arteta’s side once Saka returns from injury on the right wing. However, with a rumoured release clause of €80 million acquiring the forward would mean serious investment from the Arsenal owners.

4. Jonathan David

Lille's Jonathan David (Image credit: Getty Images)

A more cut-price option for the Arsenal recruitment team, Jonathan David is a 24-year-old striker who has scored 54 goals in 79 starts for Lille since the start of the 2022/23 season. David’s contract expires this summer, so Lille may be looking to offload their striker this January, in order to avoid losing him on a free. An out-and-out striker with blistering pace, the link-up play between David and Odegaard could provide the firepower Arsenal desperately need if they are serious about challenging for the biggest trophies.

The Canadian has also contributed to five goals in Lille’s six opening Champions League games, including goals against Real Madrid, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, proving he is ready for the elite level. Lille face Liverpool when the Champions League returns later this month, giving Arsenal fans a chance to watch their potential target in action against a title rival.

5. Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko celebrates a goal for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another RB Leipzig forward on this list, the fact that the German side have two impressive young attackers on their books could work in favour for Arsenal, as they may be willing to lose one in January. Sesko is just 21, with development still to come, so while he may not have the best goal-scoring record on this list, his talent is undeniable and Arsenal could have a world-class striker on their hands in a few years if they make an early move for the Slovenian.

Last season Sesko started just 17 games, scoring 14 goals, but he featured in 31 matches, showing that his minutes were monitored – a crucial point for an Arsenal side who cannot afford to spend big on a forward with a poor injury record. With a contract that does not expire until 2029, Arsenal will have to tempt Leipzig with a bid for Sesko, and one of £45/50 million could well do the job this January.