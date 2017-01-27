Flamengo confirm Jorge's move to Monaco

Flamengo have announced the departure of left-back Jorge to Ligue 1 leaders Monaco.

Jorge quickly established himself as a key member of the Flamengo squad after making his senior debut in 2014, and the next step in his career sees him move to Ligue 1.

No details of the transfer or the length of contract the 20-year-old has signed at Stade Louis II have been confirmed.

Jorge, who was selected by Tite for Brazil's friendly against Colombia to benefit Chapecoense on Wednesday, made 87 appearances and scored five goals for the Rio de Janeiro club.