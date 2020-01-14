What the papers say

Tottenham are looking at options to cover for the injured Harry Kane. According to The Independent, the likes of AC Milan’s Poland international Krzysztof Piatek, Napoli’s former Spurs striker Fernando Llorente and Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke have been touted as possible signings for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are at loggerheads over Bruno Fernandes, with United offering £50m plus £10m in add-ons for the 25-year-old Portugal midfielder while Sporting are holding out for £64m up front, the Daily Mail reports.

Thomas Muller could be leaving Bayern Munich after 20 years with the club, with Manchester United ready to move for the 30-year-old Germany forward in the summer, says The Sun.

Germany’s Thomas Muller could be a Manchester United target (John Walton/PA)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, is a step closer to leaving Tottenham after reaching an agreement in principle with Inter Milan worth about £100,000 a week after tax, The Times reports.

The Daily Express says that Atletico Madrid have decided Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 28, is their top target should they fail to sign Paris St Germain’s Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani, 32.

Social media round-up

John Stones 'emerges as shock transfer target' for Arsenal boss Mikel Artetahttps://t.co/HTSBNrqD4wpic.twitter.com/s88xARw9Kl— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 14, 2020

Africa's richest man planning to buy Arsenal https://t.co/RywiFHmkeA— The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 14, 2020

Players to watch

Wylan Cyprien: Newcastle are interested in the £20m-rated Nice midfielder Cyprien who has also attracted interest from Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

Ugurcan Cakir: Turkish newspaper Sabah reports that Liverpool have offered 15m euros (£12.8m) to Trabzonspor for 23-year-old goalkeeper Cakir.