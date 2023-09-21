Former Liverpool and Arsenal star Jermaine Pennant tells FourFourTwo the most money he ever spent on a night out

Jermaine Pennant, formerly of Liverpool and Arsenal, has told FourFourTwo about the biggest night out of his life.

The ex-winger was famous for his social life – and while we've asked him about the biggest game of his career in the past and what it was like to star for Liverpool against AC Milan in the 2007 Champions League final, we wanted to know what the equivalent was off the pitch.

Infamously, Pennant abandoned a Porsche in Spain and forgot about the car at an airport – when we were asked if are there any other big purchases that we hadn't heard about, the former Liverpool and Arsenal winger laughed, saying, "They're all out there!"

Jermaine Pennant of Liverpool shoots past the outstretched Paolo Maldini of Milan (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When you’re a little bit drunk, you don’t rationalise things – and I tell you, there have been a few trips to Vegas," Pennant said, speaking to FFT on behalf of Casino Gambler.

"One Vegas trip was one night, one table: it ended up being £30,000. I look back and think, ‘That was really worth it!’ That was a great night… and that was definitely my biggest tab."

Pennant was a high-flying Premier League wide-man in his peak, however, capable of changing games. Although he talks about his partying now with a smile on his face, FFT was keen to know what he was most proud of during his football career.

"When I look back," he says, "At my goal against Chelsea at Anfield against Petr Cech… and my performance in the Champions League final when I was there on the pitch with Gerrard, Seedorf, Kaka and Pirlo – my antics kind of overshadow them.

"I was a good player, though!"

More Liverpool and Arsenal stories

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – while he's also been adamant that Salah will remain despite Saudi Arabian interest. Plus, FourFourTwo look at the seven ways Liverpool will embrace the Europa League to eventually deliver in Dublin.

Mikel Arteta has revealed the strange marriage metaphor he's used to motivate Kai Havertz. The Basque boss used another bizarre analogy recently to explain his tactics against Manchester City.

The Arsenal manager has had to defend Havertz already this season, notably after the 2-2 draw against Fulham. Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney has revealed he would be interested in a move to Arsenal in future.