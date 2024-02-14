Former Tottenham player John Moncur reveals the one player no one wanted to mark in training

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder John Moncur has admitted man-marking Paul Gascoigne in training was almost like 'being beaten up by a boxer'.

The now 57-year-old spent eight years with the Lilywhites and admits opportunities were limited due to the sheer amount of talent at the club.

Making just 21 appearances, Moncur moved to London rivals West Ham in 1992 but spoke to FourFourTwo exclusively about how his time with Spurs helped shaped him as a young player.

Glenn Hoddle was a formative influence on Moncur (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It was a really good place to be a midfielder because you had Glenn Hoddle, Ossie Ardiles and a conveyor belt of players out of the same mould, with the likes of Micky Hazard, Ian Crook, Vinny Samways, David Howells and myself," began Moncur.

"The competition was very tough and in the first team, there was Chris Waddle and Paul Gascoigne, too.

"When I was ready to go in there and make a mark consistently, I had Gazza in a similar position. Teams back then played with two central midfielders, not three, so any chances were narrowed down."

Spending 10 consecutive seasons as a Premiership player, Moncur's efforts with the Hammers helped solidify their status as a top-flight side for many years to come.

Moncur hated marking Paul Gascoigne in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

But for the former Cambridge United loanee, one player in particular will always stand out when it comes to sharing the pitch alongside him.

"With Hoddle, I learned from afar," admitted the former Tottenham man. "Glenn was pretty much the complete technical midfield player.

"I based a lot of my training sessions on just watching him. My strengths were the same as his, in that I could pass the ball and was comfortable off both feet, so I learned from the way he positioned his body and how he could hit short and long.

"I picked up loads from Gazza as well. At least once a week, we had a match between the first team and the reserves, and none of the lads apart from me wanted to mark him. It’s like doing sparring in boxing: you may get beaten up five times a week, but it makes you a better footballer."

