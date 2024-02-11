Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson gives brutal assessment of Tottenham's Premier League hopes

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has said he thinks Tottenham will never win the Premier League.

Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford before stepping down at the end of the 2012/13 season.

The Scot rarely lost to Spurs during his tenure and ahead of one game against the north London club, he famously told his players: "Lads, it's Tottenham!"

This season, Spurs are impressing under Ange Postecoglou and the Australian has not ruled out winning the Premier League at some point in the next year or two.

But asked if Tottenham will ever win the Premier League by Sky Sports' Matt Chapman during an interview at the racing on Saturday, Ferguson burst out laughing and said: "No!"

Tottenham have only won two league titles, in 1951 and 1961, with the most recent of those now more than 60 years ago.

Sir Alex is here! @MCYeeehaaa catches up with Fergie on Protektorat, Hitman, Caldwell Potter and Spurs' Premier League title hopes...! pic.twitter.com/QSLXNmgXixFebruary 10, 2024 See more

"No, '61 was the last time they won it, well that's a long time," Ferguson added.

"The opposition today with Liverpool and Manchester City being so powerful in the Premier League. Even for United now, we're having to fight.

Chapman then put it to Ferguson that Spurs are more likely to win it than United these days, but the Scot also gave short shrift to that idea. "No chance," he said.

Tottenham are up to fourth in the Premier League after Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Brighton, with Spurs claiming all three points thanks to a Brennan Johnson winner deep in added time.

Postecoglou's side are seven points behind leaders Liverpool with 24 games played, while Manchester United are currently down in sixth place, nine behind Spurs.

United travel to fifth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

