Tottenham Hotspur positioned to sign Real Madrid wonderkid, following huge cash injection: report

Tottenham Hotspur could be about to bring a Real Madrid superstar to the club, in perhaps Ange Postecoglou's strongest sign of intent yet.

The Lilywhites have raked in record revenue according to a recent Deloitte report, finding themselves the eighth-richest club in the world right now. Tottenham have even jumped ahead of both Arsenal and Chelsea in the rich list, making them the wealthiest club in London.

Spurs are therefore set for a big summer – and could make a big statement signing to celebrate their newfound status.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has brought new wealth to Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish publication SPORT has claimed that Spurs have been “first to position themselves” over signing Real Madrid star Arda Guler, in a move that could mirror a move that rivals Arsenal made almost a decade ago.

Turkish playmaker Guler joined Los Blancos last summer and was named at No.4 in FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers in the world last year but has struggled for fitness this season. The former Fenerbahce man is a huge talent, however, with comparisons to Mesut Ozil and Lionel Messi already.

And similarities to Ozil may yet be apt, given interest from north London. Just as with the German No.10, Real may be tempted to move Guler on to the Premier League in order to strengthen elsewhere.

Arda Guler is on Tottenham's radar (Image credit: Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images)

As Martin Odegaard has shown at Arsenal and Take Kubo has shown at Real Sociedad this season, Real have let go of previously high-rated young talents who have gone on to thrive elsewhere.

Guler is worth €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

