Former Watford boss Javi Gracia confirmed as new Leeds manager on 'flexible contract'

Javi Gracia is the new Leeds manager

Javi Gracia has been named as the replacement for Jesse Marsh as the new permanent Leeds manager, joining on a "flexible contract".

The Spaniard previously worked in the Premier League as Watford manager, taking over in January 2018 and twice guiding the Hornets to safety, as well as to an FA Cup final.

He then spent 10 months as Valencia manager, leaving with the club 14th in La Liga.

Gracia has a career in management spanning 15 years, and has worked in Spain, Greece, Russia and Qatar, but it will largely be his work in England that attracted Leeds.

The Yorkshire side currently sit 19th in the Premier League, two points from safety and without a win in 10 league games. They face fellow strugglers Southampton at Elland Road this weekend.

Leeds United confirmed the news in a statement: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men's first team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.

"The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road."