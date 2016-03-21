Four pull out of Netherlands friendlies

Netherlands will be without Erik Pieters, Ron Vlaar, Daryl Janmaat and Jurgen Locadia for their friendly matches versus France and England after the quartet withdrew due to injury.

Stoke City full-back Pieters and AZ centre-back Vlaar both have calf problems, while fellow defender Janmaat of Newcastle United is struggling with a knee complaint.

PSV forward Locadia has an injured ankle and coach Danny Blind has added uncapped 21-year-old Feyenoord right-back Rick Karsdorp to a now reduced squad of 22 players.

Netherlands host France in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to Wembley to take on England four days later.