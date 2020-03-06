Fantasy Premier League scout: Arsenal duo ready to fire

Back-to-back wins have Arsenal on the up again and two of their attacking talents can boost your Fantasy Premier League line-up this week.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a FPL favourite and ranks sixth in total points this season, while Nicolas Pepe joins him among our recommendations for gameweek 29.

And as if you needed any more encouragement, the Gunners have a double gameweek at their disposal.

Pull the trigger

Diogo Jota leads the way up front but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in form (PA graphic)

Pepe is in the top 10 of the PA news agency’s Transfer Score rankings for this week, while Aubameyang is the second-ranked striker behind Wolves’ Diogo Jota.

Recent form accounts for 50 per cent of a player’s transfer score with the remainder made up by cost, ownership and upcoming Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR).

Aubameyang and Pepe both scored in the 4-0 win over Newcastle, when the latter also had two assists to earn maximum bonus points and an overall score of 17.

Aubameyang’s two goals and Pepe’s assist in the 3-2 success against Everton kept their momentum going – Aubameyang has five bonus points and 21 in all across the two games.

Nicolas Pepe is our top midfield recommendation (PA graphic)

Pepe is our top-ranked midfielder this week, with a form rating of 85 and his low 4.1 per cent ownership edging him ahead of West Ham’s Robert Snodgrass while Manchester City’s Rodri completes the podium.

Aubameyang’s £11.3m price tag keeps his transfer score down to 68 despite a form rating of 90 – though even there, he is edged out by the cheaper Jota.

The Wolves player costs just £6.3m, is owned by only seven per cent of managers and enjoys the easiest upcoming run of fixtures in the league on paper for a transfer score of 89. Watford’s Troy Deeney completes the podium.

Wolves bare their teeth

Our defensive choices have an overwhelming old gold look to them (PA graphic)

That run of games against Brighton, West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa also sees Wolves lock out the top three defensive positions, with Matt Doherty the only player ranked ahead of team-mate Jota overall.

The full-back has a goal and two assists in his last two games to help him to a spectacular transfer score of 92, and he is not alone.

Last week’s overall number one Romain Saiss scores 82 and fellow centre-back Conor Coady 77, while Willy Boly also ranks in the overall top 10.

Their form means David Luiz – actually Arsenal’s highest-ranked player ahead of both Pepe and Aubameyang, and sixth overall – misses out on the top three at his position.

Rui Patricio’s fine form continues in goal (PA graphic)

Rui Patricio is third among all players on 84 and tops an interesting goalkeeping podium.

Tim Krul, who added to his penalty shoot-out reputation against Tottenham in Wednesday’s FA Cup tie, scores 72 – a point ahead of Burnley’s Nick Pope, whose England prospects have been talked up as he outperforms Everton’s Jordan Pickford.