France postpones league game to help Marseille
The French League (LFP) have postponed Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Montpellier to help the club prepare for their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Bayern Munich.
Marseille's home game against second-placed Montpellier would be played on April 11 instead of March 31, the LFP said on their website on Thursday.
Marseille, ninth in the Ligue 1 table, host Bayern Munich on March 28 with the return leg in Germany on April 3.
