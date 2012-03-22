Trending

France postpones league game to help Marseille

The French League (LFP) have postponed Olympique Marseille's Ligue 1 game against Montpellier to help the club prepare for their Champions League quarter-final return leg against Bayern Munich.

Marseille's home game against second-placed Montpellier would be played on April 11 instead of March 31, the LFP said on their website on Thursday.

Marseille, ninth in the Ligue 1 table, host Bayern Munich on March 28 with the return leg in Germany on April 3.