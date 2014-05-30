Garcia extends Roma contract until 2018
Coach Rudi Garcia has signed a lengthy contract extension at Roma, the club have confirmed.
The Frenchman led the club to second place in Serie A in the 2013-14 campaign, and automatic qualification for the UEFA Champions League.
Garcia's previous deal was due to expire at the end of next season, but his new terms mean he is set to remain at the Stadio Olimpico until June 30, 2018.
