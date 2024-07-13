VIP Euro 2024 final tickets on sale for eye-watering £337,000 - but come with a risk

England fans will be hoping that Sunday night’s Euro 2024 final will finally end 58 years of hurt.

Ten of thousands of supporters will be making the pilgrimage to Germany, from those lucky enough to already have a ticket right through to fans who will be ready to pay through the nose to get themselves into the Olympiastadion in Berlin for the Euro 2024 final.

Both sides were given a 10,000 allocation for the 71,000-capacity venue, but as is the case with any major final, demand far outstrips supply which means secondary markets and touts will be ready to cash in by charging exorbitant prices for tickets.

VIDEO: Why England FINALLY Came Good Against The Netherlands

Early estimates suggest that England supporters may outnumber Spain fans two-to-one in the stadium and could have as many as 50,000 fans inside the stadium for Sunday night’s clash, with scalpers setting Category 1 tickets that should cost £840 for up to £35,000, while £252 Category 3 tickets are going for £7,500.

But even these sums pale into comparison to the eye-watering prices that VIP tickets are going for.

Places in hospitality boxes as part of UEFA’s luxury Skybox package for ten fans that come with a private chef and four-and-a-half hours of bar time are currently going for £337,000 - which is 42 times face value, according to the Daily Star.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Euro 2024 final takes place at Berlin's Olympiastadion (Image credit: Getty Images)

But fans who are ready to part a not-so-small fortune to be present in Berlin will run the risk of being denied entry. That’s because fans with tickets from unauthorised sources are likely to be turned away, as resold tickets will not be valid.

"A ticket resale platform will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value,” UEFA have said,

"This platform will enable fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans through the official UEFA sales channel.

"UEFA reminds all fans to apply for tickets only through the official platform to eliminate the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensure that sellers receive their money in full."

Get a free live stream to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere in the world and catch the final stages of the summer's big tournament

More Euro 2024 stories

Kylian Mbappe makes shock decision after Euro 2024 semi-final defeat: report

This Spain stat will strike fear into the hearts of England fans ahead of Euro 2024 final

Spain's Lamine Yamal could breach German law during Euro 2024 final against England