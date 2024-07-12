This Spain stat will strike fear into the hearts of England fans ahead of Euro 2024 final

England travel to west Berlin on Sunday to take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final – already a mammoth task. But there’s one stat that truly puts the challenge in context.

Gareth Southgate has once again led his charges to a Euros final. A 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, sealed by a stoppage-time winner from substitute Ollie Watkins, booked the Three Lions place at the Olympiastadion for the showdown with Spain.

La Roja didn’t enter the tournament as favourites but quickly established themselves as the team to beat, with formidable widemen in Nico Williams and the 16-year-old Lamine Yamal adding to a commanding midfield hosting the likes of Rodri and Fabian Ruiz. A tough task lies ahead for the Three Lions on 14 July; this stat shows the Spanish know a thing or two about handling the pressure of a final.

Over the last two decades, Spain haven't lost any final of a major international competition they’ve got to. No, really.

An era of dominance saw them lift the Euros twice in 2008 and 2012 – brushing aside Germany and Italy respectively – with the small matter of the 2010 World Cup sandwiched in between. Of course, they collected it after defeating the Netherlands in Johannesburg.

Spanish superiority doesn’t end there, however, as the same record also extends to the women’s national team. They famously knocked England down at the final hurdle in the 2023 World Cup in Sydney, a first-half Olga Carmona strike delivering the damage on that occasion.

That’s probably enough, right? Wrong. The Spaniards’ mastery of the big occasion stretches into the domestic game, with no Spanish side in the men’s game having lost a major European final to foreign opposition in the last 20 years.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Competition Spanish winner Loser 2004 Europa League Valencia Marseille 2006 Champions League Barcelona Arsenal 2006 Europa League Sevilla Middlesbrough 2007 Europa League Sevilla Espanyol 2009 Champions League Barcelona Manchester United 2009 Club World Cup Barcelona Estudiantes 2010 World Cup Spain Netherlands 2010 Europa League Atletico Madrid Fulham 2011 Champions League Barcelona Manchester United 2011 Club World Cup Barcelona Santos 2012 European Championship Spain Italy 2012 Europa League Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao 2014 Champions League Real Madrid Atletico Madrid 2014 Club World Cup Real Madrid San Lorenzo 2014 Europa League Sevilla Benfica 2015 Champions League Barcelona Juventus 2015 Club World Cup Barcelona River Plate 2015 Europa League Sevilla Dnipro 2016 Champions League Real Madrid Atletico Madrid 2016 Club World Cup Real Madrid Kashima Antlers 2016 Europa League Sevilla Liverpool 2017 Champions League Real Madrid Juventus 2017 Club World Cup Real Madrid Gremio 2018 Champions League Real Madrid Liverpool 2018 Club World Cup Real Madrid Al-Ain 2018 Europa League Atletico Madrid Marseille 2020 Europa League Sevilla Inter Milan 2021 Europa League Villarreal Manchester United 2022 Champions League Real Madrid Liverpool 2022 Club World Cup Real Madrid Al-Hilal 2023 Women's World Cup Spain England 2023 Europa League Sevilla Roma 2024 Champions League Real Madrid Borussia Dortmund

It’s a huge record for Southgate’s men to overturn against opposition that already look a strong competitor on paper. There’s a big job to do on Sunday. That’s without considering the demons at home to exorcise, namely the crushing defeat on penalties to Italy on home soil in 2021.

A huge task lies ahead, as a whole nation watches on, willing the Three Lions to lift their first major silverware since 1966. If the Spanish’s track record in finals is anything to go by, you can be sure they won’t make it any easier.

