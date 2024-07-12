This Spain stat will strike fear into the hearts of England fans ahead of Euro 2024 final

By
published

Spain have proven formidable opponents everywhere they’ve been - this stat shows how tough England have it in the Euro 2024 final

Spain goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas lifts the World Cup trophy, 2010
(Image credit: Alamy) (Image credit: Alamy)

England travel to west Berlin on Sunday to take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final – already a mammoth task. But there’s one stat that truly puts the challenge in context. 

Gareth Southgate has once again led his charges to a Euros final. A 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, sealed by a stoppage-time winner from substitute Ollie Watkins, booked the Three Lions place at the Olympiastadion for the showdown with Spain. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
YearCompetitionSpanish winnerLoser
2004Europa LeagueValenciaMarseille
2006Champions LeagueBarcelonaArsenal
2006Europa LeagueSevillaMiddlesbrough
2007Europa LeagueSevillaEspanyol
2009Champions LeagueBarcelonaManchester United
2009Club World CupBarcelonaEstudiantes
2010World CupSpainNetherlands
2010Europa LeagueAtletico MadridFulham
2011Champions LeagueBarcelonaManchester United
2011Club World CupBarcelonaSantos
2012European ChampionshipSpainItaly
2012Europa LeagueAtletico MadridAthletic Bilbao
2014Champions LeagueReal MadridAtletico Madrid
2014Club World CupReal MadridSan Lorenzo
2014Europa LeagueSevillaBenfica
2015Champions LeagueBarcelonaJuventus
2015Club World CupBarcelonaRiver Plate
2015Europa LeagueSevillaDnipro
2016Champions LeagueReal MadridAtletico Madrid
2016Club World CupReal MadridKashima Antlers
2016Europa LeagueSevillaLiverpool
2017Champions LeagueReal MadridJuventus
2017Club World CupReal MadridGremio
2018Champions LeagueReal MadridLiverpool
2018Club World CupReal MadridAl-Ain
2018Europa LeagueAtletico MadridMarseille
2020Europa LeagueSevillaInter Milan
2021Europa LeagueVillarrealManchester United
2022Champions LeagueReal MadridLiverpool
2022Club World CupReal MadridAl-Hilal
2023Women's World CupSpainEngland
2023Europa LeagueSevillaRoma
2024Champions LeagueReal MadridBorussia Dortmund

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Isaac Stacey Stronge