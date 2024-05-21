Gareth Southgate's 5 biggest omissions from his provisional England Euro 2024 squad

By
published

England boss Gareth Southgate has made some big calls in his 33-man provisional squad

England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad for England’s Euro 2024 tilt this summer. 

The Three Lions boss has selected 33 players for this initial squad, which he must cut down to 26 by June 7. England face friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland before UEFA’s deadline as fringe players get one last chance to impress. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.