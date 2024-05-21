Gareth Southgate's 5 biggest omissions from his provisional England Euro 2024 squad

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional squad for England’s Euro 2024 tilt this summer.

The Three Lions boss has selected 33 players for this initial squad, which he must cut down to 26 by June 7. England face friendlies against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Iceland before UEFA’s deadline as fringe players get one last chance to impress.

Prior to Southgate’s final round of cuts, we already know that some big names will be absent this summer at Euro 2024, with the England boss showing something of a ruthless side when it came to some long-serving Three Lions stars.

Here’s a look at the biggest names to miss out.

5 huge omissions from the England Euro 2024 squad

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford will not go to Euro 2024

The Manchester United forward is perhaps the biggest name to be omitted from today’s provisional squad.

The 26-year-old is a veteran of England’s last four major tournaments dating back to Euro 2016 and netted a career-best 30 goals last season, only for his form to tail off badly this season, as he found the back of the net just eight times.

Rashford is also a victim of other players’ form, with Southgate spoilt for choice in the attacking areas. In terms of form, it’s hard to argue with Southgate’s decision when you look at the players he has included.

Jack Grealish, another Manchester-based winger who has struggled for form this season, is included but the 28-year-old’s complete game offers more of an upside than a misfiring Rashford.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is another omission

Southgate admitted that leaving Jordan Henderson out ‘was a difficult call to make’, as the former Liverpool skipper’s run of six consecutive major tournaments comes to an end.

Many believed that Henderson’s experience and leadership skills would be enough to earn him a place on the plane to Germany, but Southgate has erred on the side of caution, admitting that the 33-year-old’s recent injury that saw him sidelined for the past five weeks was ‘the determining factor’.

Henderson’s 2023/24 campaign was marred by controversy following his move to Saudi Arabia last summer. He would move back to Europe with Ajax in January with the hope of putting himself firmly back in Southgate’s plans, but it now looks like his international race is run.

Eric Dier

Southgate has not selected Eric Dier

Six months ago you’d have got very long odds on Eric Dier making an England comeback.

Dier’s last game for England came when he came off the bench against Senegal in the 2022 World Cup and he spent the first half of the current season as a bit-part player at Spurs.

But a January move to Bayern Munich has revitalised the 30-year-old, as he has again proved he can still mix it at the highest level. Versatility is always a useful ability to have when it comes to tournament squads, but Southgate has decided to look elsewhere.

Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell's injuries have got the better of him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Left-back is one of England’s few weak spots this time out, with Southgate’s two main options struggling with injuries this season.

And while the England boss has taken a gamble on Luke Shaw, who has been sidelined since January, Southgate has omitted Ben Chilwell, who has played just 13 times in the Premier League this season and has not started a match since March 2.

Southgate admitted that Shaw faces a battle to be fit for the final squad, so Chilwell may feel slightly aggrieved that he hasn’t also been given a chance to prove his fitness.

Should Shaw fail to recover in time, England face the prospect of playing either Joe Gomez or Kieran Trippier out of position at left-back in Germany.

Reece James

Reece James will not go to Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reece James is another Chelsea full-back struggling for fitness that won’t be going to Euro 2024.

Southgate is much better served at right-back than he is on the other side of the defence, so it shouldn’t be a massive surprise that James won’t feature, given he has only made 10 Premier League appearances this season and was sent off in against Brighton a week ago.

At 24, James still has plenty of time to add to his collection of 16 England caps, but will need to get back to full fitness first.

