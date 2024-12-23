Quiz! Can you name every member of England's Euro 96 squad?

Football quiz time – and it's an England one, as we look forward to Thomas Tuchel starting work on New Year's Day.

England are yet to win the Euros, coming agonisingly short on the last two occasions

But for this quiz we're taking you back to 1996. Terry Venables was the man in charge, Three Lions was riding high in the Britpop-inspired charts and England played host to their first tournament since 1966.

El Tel's men were unable to get past Germany in the semi-finals, but how well do you remember the Three Lions squad?

We want to see if you can name all 22 players in the England squad and match them up to their squad number.

Five minutes on the clock, 22 players to guess.

