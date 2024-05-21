Gary Lineker lays out Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 quandary as he heaps praise on 'world class' England star

Gary Lineker says England boss Gareth Southgate has a tough decision on his hands when it comes to where to play Manchester City star Phil Foden this summer.

Foden was instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s men this season as he won a sixth Premier League title at the age of just 23, winning the Premier League player of the season award in the process.

His haul of 27 goals in all competitions this season is the best of his career so far and former England striker Gary Lineker believes he should be one of the first names on Southgate’s Three Lions teamsheet at this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament - the only debate being where he plays.

Foden could be set to shine at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Phil Foden will play, he’s world class,” Lineker told William Hill at last week’s FWA Awards. “He has to start in that side, but it’s a question of where because we’re spoiled for number 10s in the squad. Having said that, he can play on either wing too.

“I’d be interested to see how and where he features for England. I’d like to see him play the number 10 role with Jude Bellingham in midfield. Whether Gareth Southgate goes with that, we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’ve been a fan of Foden for a long time. He’s been fabulous this season. He can play in any position and he’s realising that potential that we all saw in him.

“I love the way he takes the ball on the half-turn, the way he finishes, his work-rate, his energy. His first touch is sublime. He’s a joy to watch.”

Gary Lineker (Image credit: Getty Images)

