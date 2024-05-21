Gary Lineker lays out Gareth Southgate Euro 2024 quandary as he heaps praise on 'world class' England star
Gary Lineker believes Gareth Southgate has a big decision to make this summer as England prepare for Euro 2024
Gary Lineker says England boss Gareth Southgate has a tough decision on his hands when it comes to where to play Manchester City star Phil Foden this summer.
Foden was instrumental for Pep Guardiola’s men this season as he won a sixth Premier League title at the age of just 23, winning the Premier League player of the season award in the process.
His haul of 27 goals in all competitions this season is the best of his career so far and former England striker Gary Lineker believes he should be one of the first names on Southgate’s Three Lions teamsheet at this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament - the only debate being where he plays.
“Phil Foden will play, he’s world class,” Lineker told William Hill at last week’s FWA Awards. “He has to start in that side, but it’s a question of where because we’re spoiled for number 10s in the squad. Having said that, he can play on either wing too.
“I’d be interested to see how and where he features for England. I’d like to see him play the number 10 role with Jude Bellingham in midfield. Whether Gareth Southgate goes with that, we’ll have to wait and see.
“I’ve been a fan of Foden for a long time. He’s been fabulous this season. He can play in any position and he’s realising that potential that we all saw in him.
“I love the way he takes the ball on the half-turn, the way he finishes, his work-rate, his energy. His first touch is sublime. He’s a joy to watch.”
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More England stories
Liverpool star set for first England call-up, ahead of Euro 2024: report
JULES BREACH: If England win the Euros this summer then it will be nothing less than what Gareth Southgate and his squad deserve
24 reasons to get excited about Euro 2024 - and why the tournament will be COSMIC
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.