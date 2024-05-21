England squad for Euro 2024 announced - with Gareth Southgate making some controversial decisions

How England lined up for their friendly with Brazil

The England squad has been announced ahead of Euro 2024, with 33 players named in Gareth Southgate's preliminary team - and there are some high-profile omissions, even before the Three Lions boss is tasked with whittling down his full complement to 26.

The England Euro 2024 squad will need to be finalised by UEFA's set deadline of June 7, which is one week before the tournament kicks off when Germany take on Scotland. Any players injured during that period can be replaced, however, meaning any issues that arise from England's friendly with Iceland on June 7 shouldn't create too many problems.

A friendly against Bosnia & Herzevogina on June 3 will provide Southgate with an opportunity to take a closer look at his charges in action, following a couple of weeks of training with the preliminary team.

Southgate has made some tough decisions for his team (Image credit: Alamy)

Crucially, though, Jordan Henderson hasn't been included in the England Euro 2024 squad, following a turbluent season for the midfielder. After leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq last summer, Henderson returned to Europe with Ajax in the January transfer window.

His performances haven't done enough to convince Southgate, though, who has instead opted to hand first-time call-ups for Curtis Jones and Adam Wharton. Marcus Rashford, Ben Chilwell and Reece James have all failed to make the squad, too, despite their positive impact on the Three Lions in recent years.

Elsewhere, James Trafford has made the team despite falling out of favour at recently-relegated Burnley towards the end of the season, while Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire all face a race against time to return to full fitness before the tournament gets underway.

In the camp leading up to Euro 2024, Southgate will look to instil confidence in his side ahead of facing Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia in Group C in June. One of the tournament favourites, England will hope to go deep into the tournament.

Henderson has been left out of the latest squad (Image credit: Alamy)

England squad for Euro 2024 provisionally announced

GK: Jordan Pickford (Everton)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

GK: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)

GK: James Trafford (Burnley)

DF: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

DF: John Stones (Manchester City)

DF: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

DF: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

DF: Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

DF: Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

DF: Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

DF: Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)

DF: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

DF: Jarrel Quansah (Liverpool)

DF: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

MF: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

MF: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

MF: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

MF: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

MF: Curtis Jones (Liverpool)

MF: Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

MF: Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

MF: James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

MF: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

FW: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

FW: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

FW: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)

FW: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

FW: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

FW: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

FW: Ivan Toney (Brentford)

FW: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

FW: Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

