England squad for Euro 2024 announced - with Gareth Southgate making some controversial decisions

By
published

The England squad has been whittled down to just 33 players, as they all compete for a spot in the final team at Euro 2024

England squad for Euro 2024 announced by Gareth Southgate
How England lined up for their friendly with Brazil (Image credit: Getty Images)

The England squad has been announced ahead of Euro 2024, with 33 players named in Gareth Southgate's preliminary team - and there are some high-profile omissions, even before the Three Lions boss is tasked with whittling down his full complement to 26. 

The England Euro 2024 squad will need to be finalised by UEFA's set deadline of June 7, which is one week before the tournament kicks off when Germany take on Scotland. Any players injured during that period can be replaced, however, meaning any issues that arise from England's friendly with Iceland on June 7 shouldn't create too many problems.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 