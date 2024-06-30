Euro 2024: 'Now or never' England boss Gareth Southgate told by Gary Neville after first half Slovakia shocker

England were poor in the first half of their last 16 clash with Slovakia at Euro 2024

Engand boss Gareth Southgate
Gary Neville called on Gareth Southgate to make changes at half time of England's clash with Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gary Neville called on England manager Gareth Southgate to make significant changes after yet another drab performance in the first half of their Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Slovakia. A goal from Ivan Schranz gave the underdogs a narrow lead going into the break, following a familiar insipid display from England.

Southgate had made just one change to his starting XI, with Kobbie Mainoo replacing Conor Gallagher in midfield. But the performance in the opening 45 minutes was, like against Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia, flat and uninspiring.

