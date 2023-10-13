Gary Neville questions 'ineffective' Arsenal star – and is backed up by Brazilian media

Gary Neville and the Brazilian media are in agreement that Gabriel Jesus isn't currently cutting it at Arsenal.

After scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 26 league appearances last season – his first after joining the Gunners from Manchester City – Jesus has found the net just once in the league so far this term, in last month's 3-1 win over Manchester United.

And Neville doubts whether the striker is what Mikel Arteta's side really need in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Jesus played the full 90 minutes as Arsenal beat Man City 1-0 last time out (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing on Sky Bet's Stick To Football show with fellow Man United legend Roy Keane and Gunners icon Ian Wright, Neville said: "There's one thing about Arsenal, and I've watched all of Arsenal's big games this season against Tottenham and against [Manchester] City. Both were difficult games – Tottenham obviously in very good form and City are City and they don't give a lot away.

"[Eddie] Nketiah and [Gabriel] Jesus. There's been talks of Arsenal going after Ivan Toney in January. There's no doubt that the pair of them work their absolute socks off – but in quality terms, I just found that in those two matches... is that going to be enough to win Arsenal the league?

"That's my only doubt: it's their centre-forwards, because if they had a [Erling] Haaland, if they had a [Harry] Kane, I'd be saying it's Arsenal [to win the league] if they can keep [William] Saliba, Gabriel and Declan Rice fit. But honestly, I worry about Nketiah and Jesus. They're erratic."

Neville's remarks came as Jesus faced criticism back in his home country for his Brazil performances.

The 26-year-old has scored just once in his last 27 international appearances – and in one of the last seven – with Brazilian outlet Globo labelling him "ineffective" during the nation's 2026 World Cup qualifying draw against Venezuela on Thursday.

