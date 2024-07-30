Manchester United star reveals shock future plans as contract ticks down

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has outlined his future plans, which could see him putting his talents on display in a surprising arena once he decides his time at the top of the game is over.

The Danish international is currently preparing for his third season with Manchester United as the club undergo their pre-season tour of the United States of America and is well aware that his future will soon come into focus, given he is now in the final year of his current Red Devils deal.

The 32-year-old started 12 Premier League games last season and came off the bench 10 times, with Kobbie Mainoo's first-team breakthrough over the second half of the season eating into Eriksen's playing time.

But despite this, the former Spurs and Brentford playmaker still believes he can operate at the highest level for another three years - and would then be open to playing park football.

“Now, I would say yes [to continue at elite level] but in three years’ time my mindset may be different, so that could be in the park or anywhere," Eriksen told the Guardian. "There is a time and a place [for less game time] and I am not getting younger but it doesn’t feel like I’m not getting younger.

“Mentally, I am still the same but body-wise in terms of games and how we play, sometimes it is good to have a rest, to be able to perform to 100%. I haven’t been told [to] leave or [about an] extension. I feel good, my family is feeling good living in Manchester and United is a nice club.”

Eriksen, who won his 134th international cap for Denmark during Euro 2024, also believes that coaching could be an option for him when he hangs up his boots.

“I started [the badges] a few weeks ago," he added. "We only did three sessions then we stopped.”

Manchester United are currently on a pre-season tour of the USA where they will play Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool, before returning to the UK to face off against rivals Manchester City for the FA Community Shield on Saturday, August 10.

