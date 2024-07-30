Manchester United to use Jadon Sancho in negotiations for key target: report

Manchester United could be about to finally let Jadon Sancho leave the club this summer, by offering him in a swap deal for one of their main transfer targets.

Despite coming back into the fold at Manchester United after falling out with Erik ten Hag 10 months ago, Sancho has consistently been linked with a move away from Old Trafford to restart his ailing career.

The 24-year-old could finally get that opportunity with a European superpower, as Manchester United hatch a plan for a deal that suits all parties involved.

According to the Express, Manchester United are considering using Jadon Sancho in a potential swap deal for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who has been of particular interest at Old Trafford this summer.

Indeed, reports have previously suggested that the two sides were in "advanced talks" over the transfer of Ugarte, but Sancho could now be used as a makeweight in the deal.

With Ugarte having only joined PSG last summer for £51m, a straight swap seems the most likely option between the two clubs as PSG look to recoup the majority of their initial outlay. This comes as Sports Zone report that PSG have an agreement in principle to sign Sancho, meaning negotiations could prove relatively straightforward.

Ugarte could head to Manchester United this summer (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

A central midfielder who enjoys getting on the ball and dictating play, Manchester United have identified Ugarte as the ideal player to partner Kobbie Mainoo in the centre of midfield for years to come. At just 23, the Uruguayan still has plenty of room to develop and improve at Old Trafford.

In FourFourTwo's view, this is certainly a deal that suits all parties involved: PSG will benefit from the talent of Sancho, who also gets a chance to revive his career, while Manchester United get a player they've been seemingly desperate for as well as offloading a wantaway star in the process.

Whether a deal comes to fruition, however, remains to be seen.

Sancho's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end (Image credit: Getty Images)

