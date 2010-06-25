Germany or England both 10/1

No matter what noises come out from the England camp of ‘having to play them at some point’ they would have preferred not to be facing Germany now and possibly Argentina in the next round.

World Cup Winners

4/1 Brazil

9/2 Argentina

5/1 Spain

8/1 Holland

10/1 England

10/1 Germany

16/1 Uruguay

22/1 Italy

The odds are just 9/2 that Germany v England goes to penalties and then its 17/2 for either team to win a penalty shootout.

There are some positives for England in that they are still undefeated while Germany lost to Serbia, so there is momentum building and the performance against Slovenia was their best in the tournament so far.

90 minutes betting

7/4 Germany Win

21/10 Draw

17/10 England Win

17/2 Germany win on penalties

17/2 England win on penalties

