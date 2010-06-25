Germany or England both 10/1
By Gregg Davies
It was inevitable that Germany and England would meet in the World Cup, wasn't it?
No matter what noises come out from the England camp of ‘having to play them at some point’ they would have preferred not to be facing Germany now and possibly Argentina in the next round.
It promises to be a massive Sunday for both countries, so Paddy Power are offering the best price on both England and Germany to win the World Cup at 10/1.
World Cup Winners
4/1 Brazil
9/2 Argentina
5/1 Spain
8/1 Holland
10/1 England
10/1 Germany
16/1 Uruguay
22/1 Italy
The odds are just 9/2 that Germany v England goes to penalties and then its 17/2 for either team to win a penalty shootout.
There are some positives for England in that they are still undefeated while Germany lost to Serbia, so there is momentum building and the performance against Slovenia was their best in the tournament so far.
90 minutes betting
7/4 Germany Win
21/10 Draw
17/10 England Win
17/2 Germany win on penalties
17/2 England win on penalties
