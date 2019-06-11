Germany star injury doubt for rest of World Cup

The midfielder played on the with injury, completing 90 minutes as Germany got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

But the 27-year-old, who returned to full fitness after suffering a pulmonary embolism in July 2018, has been ruled out of the former World Champions' remaining two group games.

"We'll try to get her back, but I cannot give a precise prognosis," said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities."

Marozsan scored the opening goal in Lyon's fourth consecutive UEFA Champions League win, where they beat Barcelona 4-1 in Hungary.

