Germany star injury doubt for rest of World Cup

Dzsenifer Marozsan broke her toe in 1-0 win over China on Saturday and could miss the rest of the tournament.

The midfielder played on the with injury, completing 90 minutes as Germany got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

But the 27-year-old, who returned to full fitness after suffering a pulmonary embolism in July 2018, has been ruled out of the former World Champions' remaining two group games.

"We'll try to get her back, but I cannot give a precise prognosis," said head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. "You cannot replace her because she has special qualities and abilities."

Marozsan scored the opening goal in Lyon's fourth consecutive UEFA Champions League win, where they beat Barcelona 4-1 in Hungary.

