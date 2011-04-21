Germany to stay in Gdansk for Euro 2012

Finalists at Euro 2008, Germany are top of qualifying Group A with a maximum 15 points from five games and look certain to make it to the finals to be co-hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

"Gdansk is right on the Baltic sea and the climate there is outstanding," Low told Bild newspaper. "This (sea) is important because it keeps your head clear when you are together for so long."

The Polish city is also far nearer to Germany - a four-hour drive from Berlin - than any in Ukraine.

Germany's next qualifier is in Austria on June 3. Belgium are second in the group with 10 points from six games with Turkey third on nine with five games played.