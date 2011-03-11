Gerrard out for month after surgery

"Steven Gerrard has undergone successful surgery on his groin and will be out for up to four weeks. The decision was made following consultation with a specialist," Liverpool said on their website.

Gerrard, who is set to miss England's Euro 2012 qualifier against Wales on March 26 in Cardiff, suffered the injury in the 1-0 league win at Chelsea in early February.

Liverpool will be without their captain for the return leg of their last 16 Europa League tie against Braga on March 17, having lost the first match 1-0 in Portugal on Thursday.

He could also miss up to three Premier League games including the matches at Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion plus Manchester City at Anfield on April 11.

Liverpool are sixth in the standings with 42 points from 29 games and have nine matches left. They are nine points outside the Champions League qualifying places.