Trending

Gerrard ruled out of England friendlies

By

Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard will miss Saturday's game against Swansea City and the England friendlies against Spain and Sweden, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Gerrard, who only returned to the Liverpool starting lineup two weeks ago after six months out with a groin injury, has undergone treatment on his infected right ankle.

England host Spain on November 12 and Sweden on November 15.