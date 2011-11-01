Gerrard ruled out of England friendlies
By app
Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard will miss Saturday's game against Swansea City and the England friendlies against Spain and Sweden, the Premier League club said on their website on Tuesday.
The 31-year-old Gerrard, who only returned to the Liverpool starting lineup two weeks ago after six months out with a groin injury, has undergone treatment on his infected right ankle.
England host Spain on November 12 and Sweden on November 15.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.