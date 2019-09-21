Gerrard wants to carry Europa League performance into Premiership

Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to take their Europa League enthusiasm on their travels to Perth on Sunday.

The Ibrox club are on a high following their impressive 1-0 Group G opening win over Dutch side Feyenoord at Ibrox on Thursday night.

With such a heavy fixture list to negotiate, Gerrard will make changes to his side for the Ladbrokes Premiership encounter against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

However, the Gers boss wants to maintain and build on the confidence and optimism from their victory over the Rotterdam outfit.

He said: “It will be a different type of challenge. They are at home but it is a very important game for us, a big three points.

“We need to try to take the feel-good factor from Thursday night into Sunday.

“There will be a few changes in the team and we will go there with hopefully a team that is good enough to get the job done.

“They will try to play on the fact that we had a really tough game on Thursday night.

“I think their results have improved slightly of late.

“Tommy Wright is a good manager, really well organised, and they got a real strong result against us at Ibrox (0-0) at the back end of last season.

“I will certainly respect him and his team.”

Gerrard is determined to quickly refocus his side on gathering more league points as they continue their chase of Celtic at the top of the table.

The Light Blues have had an impressive start to the season and their only defeat so far came against their Old Firm rivals at Ibrox before the international break.

“It was a good performance against Feyenoord,” said Gerrard.

“The players will get a lot of credit for it and rightly so but for me it is over.

“It is very important to move on as quick as we can and that is always going to be the case, whether it is a defeat, a draw or a win because the games are coming thick and fast we have to learn to move on as quick as we can.

“St Johnstone will be a difficult challenge, a different challenge and we have to get the players recovered as quick as we can and try to get some energy into them for the game.

“It is very difficult to get training time from Thursday to Sunday but that is the same for a lot of teams.”