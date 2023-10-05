Getafe remove name of Alfonso Perez from their stadium following sexist comments

Getafe have removed the name of Alfonso Perez from their stadium following some sexist remarks from the former Real Madrid, Barcelona and Real Betis player this week.

The club's ground, which is owned by the city council and leased to Getafe, has been known as the Coliseum Alfonso Perez since its construction in 1998.

From now on, the stadium will be referred to simply as the Coliseum after the local government decided the 51-year-old's name would be dropped following some controversial comparisons this week between men and women's football.

"I think that women's and men's football cannot be compared at all because everything depends on the income you generate and the media impact," Perez told El Mundo .

"And there is no comparison there. You can't complain about what women's football currently is. They have evolved but they must have their feet on the ground and know that they cannot be compared in any sense to a male footballer."

Perez also called into question the commitment of the women's players following their boycott of the national team.

"I would force them to kiss the Spanish flag to know that they defend their country's shirt with honour and honesty," he said.

"First that, and then you can protest for whatever you want. I think it's good that they ask for what they consider, but the national team is above all."

Getafe's council said it wants the stadium to be "an example to transmit positive values of sport such as equality, solidarity and respect" following the change.

Getafe mayor Sara Hernandez has since spoken of her disappointment over the remarks made by Perez.

"With what has happened this summer and the example of equality given by women football to our society, it is sad that our most well-known footballer and Olympic football champion, Alfonso Perez, had spoken in this manner that goes in a direction completely contrary to the values that sport promotes," she told Cadena SER.

Alfonso was born in Getafe and is the town's most-famous sportsman, despite never having played for the club.

A talented attacker, Perez started his career at Real Madrid, before a successful spell at Real Betis saw him signed by Barcelona. He also played 38 times for Spain, scoring 11 goals, and won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics.

Getafe president Angel Torres was the first of any in LaLiga to demand the resignation of disgraced RFEF chief Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on the lips of Jenni Hermoso in Spain's Women's World Cup celebrations.

However, the Madrid club came in for huge criticism just over a week later for their signing of Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United after sexual assault charges against the forward were dropped earlier this year.

