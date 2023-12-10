Girona hit four past Barcelona at Montjuic to move above Real Madrid at top of LaLiga

Girona's fairytale story shows no sign of fizzling out after the Catalans beat regional rivals Barcelona 4-2 on Sunday to move back to top spot in LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid.

Sunday's trip to Montjuic looked like a stern test for Girona following their spectacular start to the season, but Michel's men did not appear nervous and took the lead through Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk after 12 minutes.

Barcelona soon got back into it, though, as Robert Lewandowksi levelled with just 19 minutes played.

Girona then took the lead again five minutes before half-time through left-back Miguel Gutierrez, previously of Real Madrid.

There were chances for both teams in the second half, but Girona struck another blow 10 minutes from time as Valery Fernandez made it 3-1.

With time running out, Ilkay Gundogan then netted in added time to set up a stirring finale at Montjuic.

And there was time for another goal too, but it went to Girona as Barça left spaces and Cristhian Stuani made it 4-2.

Girona's win takes them back to the top of the table, with 41 points from their 16 games, having won 13 and lost only once in LaLiga this season.

Real Madrid are two points back in second, while Barça are down in fourth place, seven points behind Girona and five adrift of Los Blancos.

Xavi's side are level on points with Atletico Madrid, having played one more match than the Rojiblancos.

