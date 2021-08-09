Glenn Middleton says decision to return to St Johnstone was ‘easy one to make’
By PA Staff
Glenn Middleton revealed it was an easy choice to return to St Johnstone and vowed he would get better as the weeks go by.
The Rangers winger completed a second loan transfer to Saints on Friday and featured in Sunday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Motherwell.
Middleton had other options but was keen to return to Perth after winning the Scottish Cup last season.
The 21-year-old told Saints TV: “The respect I feel I have with the manager and coaching staff and especially the players, I remember it from the first time, they were all brilliant with me when I came to the club and made we feel so welcome.
“So when I had the choice to come back, it was an easy one to make.”
Middleton impressed against Motherwell but feels there is a lot more to come.
“I made a few good chances and maybe should have put one away myself when I cut in, but overall I am pleased with how I did and hopefully I can really kick on now,” he said.
“I still don’t feel that it’s anywhere close to what I can do. I back myself to do quite a lot on the pitch, so hopefully as the weeks go on, I can start reaching that level again.”
