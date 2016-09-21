Guardiola and Mourinho paired together in EFL Cup fourth round

Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho will go head-to-head for the second time this season after Manchester City and Manchester United were pitted against each other in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Holders City defeated their arch-rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this month, with the managerial duo seemingly calling a truce in their long-running feud.

The two Manchester clubs will now meet again after both sides won on the road on Wednesday, City downing Premier League rivals Swansea City 2-1 and United finally seeing off valiant League One side Northampton Town 3-1 at Sixfields.

The City-United showdown is one of four all-Premier League ties that include a London derby between West Ham and Chelsea at London Stadium.

Antonio Conte's men enjoyed a spectacular 4-2 win at Leicester City in the third round, while in contrast, the Hammers limped past League Two Accrington Stanley courtesy of a stoppage-time free-kick from Dimitri Payet.

Liverpool, who have won the trophy a record eight times, will host Tottenham, who crushed Gillingham 5-0 on Wednesday night, while Southampton will take on Sunderland.

Claude Puel's side followed up their first league victory of the season last weekend by beating Crystal Palace 2-0 and two goals from defender Paddy McNair helped Sunderland to a come-from-behind win at QPR.

Arsenal, who have not lifted the trophy since 1993, are set to entertain Championship outfit Reading and Bristol City will meet Hull City after both sides scored late winners to secure third-round victories over Fulham and Stoke City respectively.

The lowest-ranked side left in the competition, Preston North End, were rewarded for their shock win at Bournemouth with an away tie at Newcastle United.

The draw in full with ties to be played week commencing October 24:

West Ham v Chelsea

Manchester United v Manchester City

Arsenal v Reading

Liverpool v Tottenham

Bristol City v Hull City

Leeds United v Norwich City

Newcastle United v Preston North End

Southampton v Sunderland