Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov

Pep Guardiola has assembled a squad at Manchester City capable of winning the Champions League, former striker Paul Dickov has claimed.

City made tentative, yet tumultuous, steps towards the quarter-finals with a 5-3 first-leg win over Monaco in the last 16.

Guardiola has reached at least the semi-finals in all seven of his seasons as a manager with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, but has warned his side will require their shooting boots again when they travel to Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Dickov too expects a repeat of the thrilling encounter at the Etihad Stadium three weeks ago, but believes eliminating Leonardo Jardim's men could provide a platform to go even better than last season's run to the semi-finals.

"I think there'll be goals in it, but I think City have got a great opportunity," Dickov told Omnisport.

"What I will say about Man City, Chelsea are running away with the league and you've seen Barcelona this week, but City on any given day could beat any team with the players they've got.

"With [Sergio] Aguero, with [Kevin] De Bruyne, the form [Raheem] Sterling's in, [Leroy] Sane, David Silva, Yaya Toure. They're players that can hurt anybody in the world and I think the knockout stages of the Champions League give City a huge chance.

"They got to the semis last year and lost out narrowly to Real Madrid, who went on to win it, and I think City are equipped and have a much better squad than they did this time last year."