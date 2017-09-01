Guedes, Pereira join Valencia on loan

Valencia completed a double swoop before the transfer window closed in LaLiga, signing Goncalo Guedes and Andreas Pereira on season-long loan deals.

While the window closed on Thursday in the Premier League, Spanish clubs had another 24 hours to finalise their transfer business.

And Valencia – who loaned Nani to Lazio – were active, bringing in Paris Saint-Germain forward Guedes as well as Pereira from Manchester United.

After securing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a blockbusting transfer window, French giants PSG allowed 20-year-old Guedes to join Valencia, having made just one start in Ligue 1 following his €30million arrival from Benfica in January.

Pereira was not expected to leave United but the Brazilian midfielder has been sent out on loan by manager Jose Mourinho – who has a wealth of midfield options including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Michael Carrick, Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini – to gain further experience.

The 21-year-old returns to LaLiga, having impressed during last season's loan spell at Granada, where he scored five goals in 35 league appearances.

Marcelino's Valencia are undefeated after two LaLiga matches following their 2-2 draw at reigning champions Real Madrid before the international break.