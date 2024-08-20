Manchester United to sign superstar desperate to join: report
Manchester United have enjoyed a busy transfer window - and their latest signing may be close
Manchester United have been very busy this summer. Now, it seems the Red Devils are on the cusp of arguably their most important signing of them all.
The Red Devils began business with Joshua Zirkzee, who scored the first goal of the Premier League season off the bench last week against Fulham. Leny Yoro was next through the door before Bayern Munich pair, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.
But perhaps the most critical signing could be next. With one particular superstar said to be keen on a move, United could have finalised their squad in the coming days.
Transfer journalists Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano have both confirmed that Manuel Ugarte is close to a move. Both have affirmed that Manchester United will sign the player on a loan deal with an obligation to purchase next summer.
Ugarte only signed for Paris Saint-Germain last summer from Sporting. With Vitinha favoured in the centre of the park, however, the Uruguayan has found life in French football difficult – and now, PSG have signed Joao Neves for further competition in midfield.
VIDEO Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United
Both Romano and Jacobs have also confirmed that Ugarte agreed terms with United over a move earlier this summer, as widely reported. PSG were said at the time to be demanding more than the Red Devils wanted to pay – leading to this new deal structure.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
FourFourTwo confirmed three weeks ago that United could return for Ugarte after pursuing other options. The 23-year-old has been one of the club's priority targets since the start of the transfer window and with PSG heavily stacked in central midfield, the Ligue 1 champions have had to address the balance.
United have been linked with Youssouf Fofana, Sander Berge and Sofyan Amrabat since the start of the transfer window. Fofana and Berge are seemingly off to Milan and Fulham respectively, however.
Ugarte is valued at €45 million. His contract expires in 2028.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United are said to be preparing a move for Liverpool's big target of the summer. Ferdi Kadioglu has been linked, too, while Facundo Pellistri looks set to leave.
In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped for a shock return. Meanwhile, could Kobbie Mainoo follow CR7 from United to Real Madrid?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.