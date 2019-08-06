Manchester United set to complete deal for Ligue 1 wonderkid

Manchester United will complete the signing of Monaco youngster Hannibal Mejbri on Tuesday, according to The Sun.

The 16-year-old's family fell out with the Ligue 1 club earlier this summer after they attempted to annul Mejbri's contract, which expires in 2021.

However, the impasse is set to end this week as United close in on a £9m deal, half of which will be paid to Monaco up front.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial were reportedly instrumental in persuading Mejbri to move to Old Trafford.

The teenager had previously been linked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Liverpool, but United have won the race for his signature.

The talented midfielder is the son of Lotfi Mejbri, a former Tunisia international.

