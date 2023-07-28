Harry Kane at 30: Spurs striker's future uncertain as Bayern plan transfer talks

Tottenham striker Harry Kane turned 30 on Friday with his future very much up in the air as Bayern Munich plan more transfer talks with the north London club.

Kane became Spurs' all-time top scorer last season as he overtook club legend Jimmy Greaves' total of 266 goals, but the England captain has not won any trophies and has once again been linked with a move away from N17.

The striker, who is also top scorer for the Three Lions after surpassing Wayne Rooney's 53 goals earlier this year, celebrated his 30th birthday on Friday and was congratulated by both Tottenham and England on social media.

With one year left on his current contract, Kane could leave Spurs this summer and Bayern Munich are pushing to sign the England skipper.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe were due to fly to London on Friday, but reports in Germany claim their flight was cancelled.

Talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are expected to go ahead next week and it is thought that Bayern could offer as much as €100 million (£85.6m) for the striker.

Bayern's young French forward Mathys Tel could also be included in a deal. Coach Thomas Tuchel wants him to stay, but has said he could leave "if something changes very late in the transfer window".

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham believes Harry Kane should not consider a move to Bayern Munich in his prime.

Meanwhile, Kane has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with Kylian Mbappe possibly set to leave the French champions.

At the other end of the pitch, Spurs are in the market for a new defender as new manager Angel Postecoglou seeks to strengthen his back line.