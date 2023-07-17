Tottenham Hotspur set for £64m defensive upgrade after striking deal: report

By Mark White
published

Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing improvement at the back with big money to be spent in defence this summer

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on July 10, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of upgrading their defence with statements of huge intent from new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The incoming Australian manager has wasted no time setting about improving a squad that finished eighth last term, with Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero both joining permanently. James Maddison has signed for around £40 million, while Manor Soloman has agreed a free transfer.

But with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga rumoured to be close to exits, Postecoglou would like to improve Tottenham's defensive situation, with two deals on the horizon. 

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 15, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez could be on the way out (Image credit: Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, personal terms have been agreed with £30 million-rated Micky van de Ven, with Spurs said to be offering £25m to Wolfsburg as their first offer. 

Not content with one defensive upgrade, however, Tottenham are moving for another Bundesliga star in Edmund Tapsoba, according to Sport BILD via Sport Witness. The Burkinabe is said to cost £34m. 

With Antonio Conte favouring a 3-4-3 in the past year and a half, a lot of Tottenham's defensive options are suited a back three. Postecoglou, however, prefers a 4-3-3 – and may also look for inverted full-backs. 

Van de Ven, however, is a pacy centre-back – and possibly allows the Australian to play with a high defensive line, given that they would have greater recovery pace in the backline.

Micky van de Ven of Holland U21 during the EURO U21 match between Holland U21 v Georgia U21 at the Dynamo Arena on June 27, 2023 in Tbilisi Georgia

Micky van de Ven is top of Tottenham's list of defensive targets (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Van de Ven and Tapsoba are both valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

More Tottenham news

Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.

Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".

Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Staff Writer

Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo. 