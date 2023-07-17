Tottenham Hotspur set for £64m defensive upgrade after striking deal: report
Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing improvement at the back with big money to be spent in defence this summer
Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of upgrading their defence with statements of huge intent from new manager Ange Postecoglou.
The incoming Australian manager has wasted no time setting about improving a squad that finished eighth last term, with Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero both joining permanently. James Maddison has signed for around £40 million, while Manor Soloman has agreed a free transfer.
But with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga rumoured to be close to exits, Postecoglou would like to improve Tottenham's defensive situation, with two deals on the horizon.
According to Football Insider, personal terms have been agreed with £30 million-rated Micky van de Ven, with Spurs said to be offering £25m to Wolfsburg as their first offer.
Not content with one defensive upgrade, however, Tottenham are moving for another Bundesliga star in Edmund Tapsoba, according to Sport BILD via Sport Witness. The Burkinabe is said to cost £34m.
With Antonio Conte favouring a 3-4-3 in the past year and a half, a lot of Tottenham's defensive options are suited a back three. Postecoglou, however, prefers a 4-3-3 – and may also look for inverted full-backs.
Van de Ven, however, is a pacy centre-back – and possibly allows the Australian to play with a high defensive line, given that they would have greater recovery pace in the backline.
Van de Ven and Tapsoba are both valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.
More Tottenham news
Alan Shearer has joked that he'll "drive Kane's f****** car there [Bayern Munich] myself" in order to protect his Premier League goalscoring record.
Meanwhile, former striker Teddy Sheringham reckons that, "No Tottenham fan would begrudge him the opportunity to win trophies with another club".
Tottenham transfer news is also ramping up, with Ange Postecoglou now confirmed as manager. Roger Ibanez has been linked, as has Liverpool no.2 Caoimhin Kelleher and long-time target Paolo Dybala.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Mark White
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs