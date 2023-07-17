Tottenham Hotspur set for £64m defensive upgrade after striking deal: report

Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of upgrading their defence with statements of huge intent from new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The incoming Australian manager has wasted no time setting about improving a squad that finished eighth last term, with Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero both joining permanently. James Maddison has signed for around £40 million, while Manor Soloman has agreed a free transfer.

But with the likes of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga rumoured to be close to exits, Postecoglou would like to improve Tottenham's defensive situation, with two deals on the horizon.

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez could be on the way out (Image credit: Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

According to Football Insider, personal terms have been agreed with £30 million-rated Micky van de Ven, with Spurs said to be offering £25m to Wolfsburg as their first offer.

Not content with one defensive upgrade, however, Tottenham are moving for another Bundesliga star in Edmund Tapsoba, according to Sport BILD via Sport Witness. The Burkinabe is said to cost £34m.

With Antonio Conte favouring a 3-4-3 in the past year and a half, a lot of Tottenham's defensive options are suited a back three. Postecoglou, however, prefers a 4-3-3 – and may also look for inverted full-backs.

Van de Ven, however, is a pacy centre-back – and possibly allows the Australian to play with a high defensive line, given that they would have greater recovery pace in the backline.

Micky van de Ven is top of Tottenham's list of defensive targets (Image credit: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Van de Ven and Tapsoba are both valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

