Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham: 'I wouldn't go to Bayern in my prime – neither should Harry Kane'

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham believes Harry Kane should reject Bayern Munich's advances, even if that becomes the player's only realistic option of a transfer away from Tottenham this summer.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern, who have have already seen two offers rejected for the England captain – the most recent worth upwards of €70 million. Kane has grown frustrated over a lack of silverware at Tottenham – having failed to win anything with the club since making his debut in 2011.

While Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 30 year old striker this summer, Sheringham believes a move to Bayern would be a mistake even if the Red Devils fail to make a concrete bid for Kane.

“I wouldn’t go to Bayern if I was Harry Kane," Sheringham tells Lord Ping. "I don't see the German league as that much of an attractive proposition for where Kane is at his age.

"I can understand younger players going over there – we’ve seen players like Sancho and Bellingham go there with a clear development plan, but Kane is in a different stage of his career. What will Kane get out of joining Bayern?"

Despite Bayern providing an almost guarantee of landing trophies – the German giants have claimed the past 12-straight Bundesliga gongs – Sheringham sees Spain as a more attractive proposition should Kane decide to leave England.

"He’ll probably win a title at Bayern – he’ll have Champions League football. I don’t think that is the move that I would be looking for in my prime," Sheringham adds. "I can see the appeal of Real Madrid. If he had the opportunity to go there, with the sexiness of playing for the biggest team in Spain, a team always amongst the Champions League favourites etc. That has much more appeal than Bayern.”

