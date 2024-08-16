Harry Kane desperate to end trophy curse, as he sets clear goal for new season

Harry Kane is yet to win a team trophy during his impressive career but has set his hopes high for 2024/25

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is eyeing a season of success in Germany.

The 31-year-old forward moved to the Bundesliga last summer ending his long-term affiliation with Tottenham Hotspur in the process. Kane, who netted a whopping 44 goals in his debut season with Bayern, recently returned from international heartbreak after England's Euro 2024 final defeat.

But with a newfound spring in his step and positivity to look forward to, Kane is hoping to make this new campaign one he can look back on for years to come. Vincent Kompany will provide fresh impetus at the Allianz Arena and the Three Lions captain hopes his contribution can lead to happy memories.

