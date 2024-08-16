Harry Kane desperate to end trophy curse, as he sets clear goal for new season

Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is eyeing a season of success in Germany.



The 31-year-old forward moved to the Bundesliga last summer ending his long-term affiliation with Tottenham Hotspur in the process. Kane, who netted a whopping 44 goals in his debut season with Bayern, recently returned from international heartbreak after England's Euro 2024 final defeat.

But with a newfound spring in his step and positivity to look forward to, Kane is hoping to make this new campaign one he can look back on for years to come. Vincent Kompany will provide fresh impetus at the Allianz Arena and the Three Lions captain hopes his contribution can lead to happy memories.

WATCH | Why Harry Kane Chose A Move To Bayern Munich

“I want to keep scoring goals and help the team," Kane told German publication SportBild regarding his targets heading into the new season. "But the main goal is to win titles. We have to get Bayern back to winning titles. That’s my goal, and that’s the club’s goal.

"It won’t be easy, but we have a great coach, we have a lot of fresh energy, and high intensity in training. You will see that in the games too.

"I’m very excited to see how it goes. I’m very excited to see how things will go with the new coach and the way we play. We’ll have a lot of the ball and get a lot of chances. For me, that’s the perfect way to play. I hope I’ll get a lot of chances and put a few of them away.”

Bayern chose to part ways with former boss Thomas Tuchel at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after Bayer Leverkusen romped home to end their sustained period of success in the German top flight. Kompany was then appointed as his predecessor just months later.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I really like him," Kane told of Kompany after his side beat Tottenham in a pre-season friendly. "He’s a great personality to have as a leader and a coach. You see the way we want to play: high intensity and high press. Keeping the ball. It’s not always easy against Spurs because they do the same, but it was a back-and-forth game."

Harry Kane is eager for silverware with Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Bayern Munich stories

Footage of Vincent Kompany's foul-mouthed Burnley training pitch rant emerges



Manchester City to take Bayern Munich star on LOAN in shock summer deal: report



Manchester United winning race for Bayern Munich star after Premier League deal COLLAPSES: report