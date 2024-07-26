Manchester United winning race for Bayern Munich star after Premier League deal COLLAPSES: report

Manchester United appear to have been handed a major boost to their summer transfer plans – by West Ham. The Red Devils are said to be in 'advanced talks' over a significant defensive signing after a proposed move to the Hammers fell through.

Erik ten Hag's side have already spent the best part of £100m strengthening their squad during the current window. Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee has arrived from Bologna, with French centre-back Leny Yoro joining from Lille.

Another star could soon be about to complete a switch from the continent to Old Trafford. And, as has become a bit of a theme with new faces at Manchester United in the last couple of years, he's played under Ten Hag before.

Eighteen-year-old Leny Yoro became Man United's second summer signing last week (Image credit: Alamy)

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport in Germany, United are in pole position to sign Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. West Ham were in talks about a potential deal but have ended their interest in the 26-year-old.

Mazraoui previously worked with Ten Hag at Ajax, helping them to the Champions League semi-finals in 2018/19. He left for Bayern in 2022.

Transfermarkt currently values the six-foot defender at around £25m. United are said to have agreed an initial fee of £15.5m with bonuses to follow.

Mazraoui played for Bayern in both legs of last season's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

Primarily a right-back but also capable of lining up on the left, Mazraoui would provide Ten Hag with a versatile defensive option. The 28-cap Moroccan international has shown himself to be particularly adept in an inverted role.

A three-time Eredivisie champion with Ten Hag's Ajaz, Mazraoui also won the 2022/23 Bundesliga title at Bayern. He featured 29 times in all competitions for the German giants last season.

VIDEO: How Leny Yoro Solves Man United's BIGGEST Problem

