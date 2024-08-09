Manchester City to take Bayern Munich star on LOAN in shock summer deal: report

Aside from Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have not made a major loan transfer under Pep Guardiola. They certainly haven't in terms of players brought into the club.

But that might be about to change. Bayern Munich are offering a major star out on loan for the season, with Pep Guardiola at the front of the queue.

Manchester City have had a quiet window thus far. Savio has joined from sister club Girona, while Julian Alvarez is the headline exit from Eastlands.

Julian Alvarez has all but left City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Bild in Germany reports that City have been interested in Kingsley Coman for a while. With the Frenchman now behind countryman Michael Olise in the pecking order in Bavaria, Bayern are looking to sanction a loan.

Coman has been a phenomenal success at Bayern and has won the title in every single season of his career – apart from last season. The winger is no guarantee to start, however, with big competition for places.

VIDEO Why Savio Means Man City WON'T Miss Julian Alvarez

City meanwhile are in flux, in attack. In recent seasons, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez has left the club, with fewer wide options coming in to replace them.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this looks like a stellar deal from the champions' perspective. Coman offers quality and experience, and with Guardiola in awe of Jeremy Doku last season, another direct, pacy wide man could offer a different dimension.

Kingsley Coman is appreciated by City (Image credit: Alamy)

Guardiola's future is important to consider, too. If the Catalan is leaving next summer, bringing in a top winger for just a season will bridge the gap for 12 months before the next manager can make a marquee signing.

Coman is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract is up in 2027.

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City punished by Premier League for little-known rule

Manchester City star gets green light to leave as Pep Guardiola opens up on duo's future

Manchester City to let England international leave this summer: report