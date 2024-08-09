Manchester City to take Bayern Munich star on LOAN in shock summer deal: report
Manchester City don't really do loans - but it seems like they're going to make an exception for one Bayern star
Aside from Joao Cancelo, Manchester City have not made a major loan transfer under Pep Guardiola. They certainly haven't in terms of players brought into the club.
But that might be about to change. Bayern Munich are offering a major star out on loan for the season, with Pep Guardiola at the front of the queue.
Manchester City have had a quiet window thus far. Savio has joined from sister club Girona, while Julian Alvarez is the headline exit from Eastlands.
Now, Bild in Germany reports that City have been interested in Kingsley Coman for a while. With the Frenchman now behind countryman Michael Olise in the pecking order in Bavaria, Bayern are looking to sanction a loan.
Coman has been a phenomenal success at Bayern and has won the title in every single season of his career – apart from last season. The winger is no guarantee to start, however, with big competition for places.
City meanwhile are in flux, in attack. In recent seasons, the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez has left the club, with fewer wide options coming in to replace them.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this looks like a stellar deal from the champions' perspective. Coman offers quality and experience, and with Guardiola in awe of Jeremy Doku last season, another direct, pacy wide man could offer a different dimension.
Guardiola's future is important to consider, too. If the Catalan is leaving next summer, bringing in a top winger for just a season will bridge the gap for 12 months before the next manager can make a marquee signing.
Coman is worth €50 million, according to Transfermarkt. His contract is up in 2027.
